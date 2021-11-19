A Closer Look At The New Giant War Turtle Mount In ‘Guild Wars 2’

The three rounds of elite specialization betas for “Guild Wars 2” may be gone, but ArenaNet isn’t done teasing the “End of Dragons” expansion just yet. After giving players a sneak glance at the rebuilt Jade Sea, the developers went on to show off the Siege Turtle, the expansion’s upcoming new mount.

The Siege Turtle, like the rest of “Guild Wars 2’s” array of ridable creatures, has a very particular function: it lays siege to things. According to PC Gamer’s exclusive hands-on preview of the mount, these massive amphibians are walking tanks armed with cannons and built to clear out big groups of adversaries.

Normally, mounts in “Guild Wars 2” are intended to aid players in navigating the landscape in some way. The Raptor mount is fast and can leap across enormous horizontal gaps, but the Skimmer, which looks like a stingray, is designed to traverse through water and underwater. With the Siege Turtle, however, this is not the case.

The turtles are slow and heavy, rather than having a traversal niche, yet they gain speed and momentum as they advance. The quicker they sprint, the more difficult it is to keep them under control. While it’s fun to watch a big turtle dash and float around corners, its true strength resides in their combat abilities.

Siege Turtles have a lot greater durability than the other mounts. These monsters, with around 40,000 HP, can fight for far longer than their lesser brethren.

Their cannons are also not simply for show. Each explosion inflicts significant damage over a wide area, but their slow rate of fire and limited ammo capacity reduce their DPS significantly.

Only a co-pilot may operate the mounted guns. Any member of a player’s squad or party can get on a friendly Siege Turtle and serve as a gunner, controlling the guns while the mount’s owner controls the movement. Buffs that improve the turtle’s speed and ammo regeneration can also be activated by co-pilots.

Siege Turtles are shaping up to be fantastic new additions to the “Guild Wars 2” mount lineup thus far. On Nov. 30, players will be able to try out these turtles in a beta event that will include all of the new elite specialities.