A Closer Look At The Catastrophic Launch Of ‘GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.’

For a variety of reasons, the release of the “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy” has been dubbed one of the worst game releases of 2021 on the internet.

The alleged “definitive” edition of Rockstar’s remaster of three iconic “GTA” games has landed the company in hot water when the stated “definitive” edition turned out to be a bug-ridden mess of dubious quality. According to PC Gamer, those who were able to play the “GTA Trilogy” grumbled that majority of the game’s assets didn’t satisfy their expectations.

Fans were dissatisfied with everything from dirty textures to obnoxious rain effects to misspelled street, restaurant, and menu item names.