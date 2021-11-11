A church that allows sex work on its property is ‘helping women.’

In full awareness that its grounds are used for sex business, a Liverpool church has revealed that it leaves its gates open at night.

The Sheil Road area in Kensington is notorious for sex work, with a portion of it taking place in the car lot of All Saints Church, which is located on the intersection of Sheil Road and Molyneux Road and keeps its gates open at night.

In response to concerns from locals, All Saints Church said it decided to keep its doors open because of its principles and ideals, as well as its purpose to assist needy people.

“All Saints Church Kensington believes all individuals are equal before God and wishes to be a place of sanctuary for anyone in need,” a church spokesperson told The Washington Newsday. For many years, members of the church community have worked with sex workers in the community to provide support, God’s love, and an alternate path in life.

“That’s why, in addition to providing food and emotional support, we collaborate with organizations such as Armistead and Addaction to provide professional assistance to this vulnerable population.” This is effective. In recent years, we’ve seen a lot of women transition from sex work to rehabilitation.” The church acknowledged that establishing trust takes time, and that part of that process is “providing safe, nonjudgmental locations.” “The church has carefully considered and prayed about the benefits and hazards of keeping our gates open,” it continued.

“We recognize that providing a safe haven entails risk, and we are aware that this strategy has disturbed and insulted certain members of the community.”

“We work hard with our partner agencies to ensure that our land is not misappropriated, and we are always eager to listen to community concerns and collaborate with our neighbors.”

“We constantly remember the women involved are human beings and recognize that they are frequently so much more than sex workers but mothers, sisters, and friends dealing with a particular element of their lives but not to be judged by that activity,” the church wrote.

