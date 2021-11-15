A Christmas path with a million dazzling lights has opened in Liverpool.

This Christmas, residents of Liverpool may walk a one-million-light trail through the city center.

The Royal Albert Dock is decked out for the holidays, and tourists may stroll through the area while enjoying the Christmas Light Trail.

On Friday, November 12, when the remainder of Liverpool’s Christmas lights were turned on for the first time this year, the trail resurfaced.

Cadbury’s Secret Santa Postal Service is handing out tens of thousands of free chocolate bars this holiday season.

If you want to follow the dedicated Light Trail, the Albert Dock website has a map as well as a specially curated Royal Albert Dock Christmas Spotify playlist.