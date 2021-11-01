A ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ leak reveals a ‘PT-Style’ game mode, as well as a morality system and other features.

More information regarding “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” has purportedly leaked online, detailing some of the game’s key elements.

The next “Call of Duty” installment, due out next year, is expected to be created by Infinity Ward and will be the sequel to the smash hit “Modern Warfare.” However, despite Activision’s silence on the game, a slew of leaks have surfaced online.

A new set of details from a Twitter user known as RalphsValve has been added to the mix. They claim that “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” will include a “PT”-inspired game mode that will take the place of Spec Ops.

The future release will be “gritty, brutal, grim, uncompromising, and brave,” according to the same insider. “If an enemy combatant is shot, they will not die instantly,” they added. “They will beg for their lives, insult you, call out for their mother, hallucinate, gurgle/moan/groan/death rattle, convulsions.” According to reports, the game will have a “moral compass” system akin to “Red Dead Redemption 2’s” Honour System. As a result, the player’s choice will influence and determine some aspects of the campaign.

The game will be inspired by a number of flicks, including “Sicario,” “Traffic,” and “No Country for Old Men,” according to the Twitter user. In addition, the insider claims that the game would include genuine gore and limb loss during bouts.

Enemies will also be able to “apply pressure to their wounds to try to halt the bleeding.” “During high-intensity times, your character will react accordingly,” the insider added. The character you’re playing as is noticeably shook up during an ambush sequence in which your patrol vehicle is attacked by hostile fire: struggle to insert the magazine, quivering hands.” Gamers will also see weapon jam animations and be able to retrieve bullets that have been lost due to jamming. It’s important to note that these facts aren’t official.

Okami Games, a well-known “CoD” source, has verified the Twitter user’s information. However, because this is only a leak, gamers and fans should treat this information with caution at this time.