A cab was hired from the location where’significant goods’ were discovered after the hospital explosion in Liverpool.

A private hire cab that exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital was booked from an address where’significant things’ were discovered, according to police.

The cab, driven by Dave Perry, was booked from a location in Rutland Avenue, a south Liverpool street near Sefton Park, according to Counter Terrorism investigators today. The street is still blocked off today.

“Significant things” were discovered at an address on Rutland Avenue Friday night, Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said at a press conference. Following the explosion, a large number of armed officers remained on the scene for much of yesterday and last night.