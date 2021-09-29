A bystander abruptly stopped an NHS worker walking to the bus stop.

On her way to work this morning, an NHS employee was taken aback.

On Wednesday, September 29, the woman was walking to the bus stop in Netherton when she was approached by a lady.

The lady asked the NHS worker if she was on her way to Maghull, and then offered her a ride to work.

The offer had an impact on the NHS staff.

She explained what happened on Facebook, saying that “a small amount of kindness goes such a long way.”

“This morning, a lady who lives on Chapel Lane offered me a transport to work,” she wrote in a neighborhood Facebook group.

“She asked whether I was going to Maghull when she saw me headed to the bus station on Perimeter Rd (I work in Bootle ). She offered to drop me off after seeing my NHS lanyard and jacket.

“I’m not sure if she’s one of our forum users, but I thought that was very generous of her to offer.

“A little kindness goes a long way, especially at times like this, when our jobs are particularly difficult.”