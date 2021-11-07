A burglary ring may be targeting vets in search of narcotics.

Detectives aren’t ruling out the possibility that a single gang is responsible for a string of raids on veterinary clinics around the region.

Among the chemicals obtained in burglaries in two different counties are methadone and ketamine variations that are potentially lethal to humans.

The instances have raised such serious concerns that Public Health England has been contacted.

On October 14, thieves broke into three surgeries in Cheshire in under three hours.

At roughly 8.56 p.m., a car – but no drugs – was stolen from a practice on Chester Road in Hartford.

At 10.32 p.m., two or three persons went into a Widnes surgery on Ditchfield Road and stole drugs before departing in a getaway car.

A surgery was targeted on Victoria Road in Runcorn an hour and six minutes later. That raid yielded no results.

Inspector Rob Balfour issued a public plea – and a warning – following the incidences, saying, “Public Health England has been alerted.” The medications removed from the surgery were meant for use in animals and are fatal if ingested, so if you’re offered Dolethal, or a ketamine named Anesketin, or methadone called Comfortan, I strongly encourage you not to take it.

“In the wrong hands, these narcotics are extremely deadly, and you will be putting yourself in grave danger.

“We don’t recommend using illegal narcotics, but we understand that some people will, so we’re using this chance to warn the public.”

A group broke into a practice in south Liverpool last week and stole “a considerable quantity of narcotics and cash.”

Officers were dispatched to Medivets on Green Lane in Mossley Hill at 8.10 a.m. on October 29 to investigate claims of an overnight burglary.

“It’s critical that whoever stole these medications understands that human ingestion can have significant or fatal consequences,” Detective Inspector Debbie Tipton said.

“Similarly, if you have any knowledge about who was responsible or have been offered any stolen medications, please come forward right once and we will make sure the person or persons responsible are brought to justice.”

