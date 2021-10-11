A burglar enters a house and steals £4,000 in jewelry.

A man broke into a property in Wirral and stole cash and jewelry worth £4,000.

After entering a guilty plea, John Toohey of Oil Street in Liverpool city centre was sentenced to two years in prison for burglary at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, October 8.

On February 24, the 23-year-old took cash and £4,000 worth of jewelry from a property on Hoylake Road in Birkenhead.

In May, he was detained and charged in connection with the event after thorough police investigations.

“Being a victim of burglary can have a profound effect on the lives of victims, from the shock and unease felt by having someone invade your home, the inconvenience of losing property, through to the often severe long-term psychological impacts,” Detective Sergeant Steven Byrom said after the sentencing.

“We hope that Toohey’s punishment today not only helps his victims, but also allows him to reflect on the devastation he has caused while incarcerated.”

“Since the start of Operation Castle in 2018, we’ve seen offenders sentenced to almost 500 years in prison and a decline in burglary offenses year after year.”

“Information from those affected, businesses, and communities is critical to our effort, so keep coming forward and we will act.”

"It's also worth looking at the various ways you may make your home unappealing to would-be robbers." On our website, you may get advice on locks, cameras, and other security and peace-of-mind measures."

If a burglary is taking place, dial 999 immediately. You can also contact the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 or the social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, call 101, or the independent charity @MerPolCC on Twitter.