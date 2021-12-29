A Beginner’s Guide to ‘Escape From Tarkov’

The gritty and borderline-terrifying raids in “Escape from Tarkov” provide some of the most tense and visceral tactical shooter experiences to date, but beyond the frantic gunfights and long treks to exfiltration zones, there are a number of perplexing mechanics that may confound newcomers.

“Escape from Tarkov” does not hold anyone’s hand, and those who are unprepared will be punished. Here’s a quick rundown of the fundamentals of raiding as well as a few other key concepts that all players should be aware of.

Tasks for Traders

Always check with the traders before embarking on a raid to see if they have any jobs to complete. Players will be rewarded with money, weapons, trader favor, and other important items if they complete these quests. These will also provide clear direction to players while raiding a site, removing some of the guessing in terms of where to go and what to do.

Zones of Exfiltration

Due to the lack of a map in “Escape from Tarkov,” players will either have to memorize the locations of exfil zones or have a third-party map ready before deploying.

Keep an eye out for signals that may suggest an active exfiltration zone if you want to play the game without relying on community resources, such as:

Variants of Bullets

The type of bullet that a gun fires determines the amount of damage it causes. Although larger rounds have better stopping power, caliber isn’t the main consideration for players.

Even within calibers, there are many types of ammo with different characteristics. HP bullets, for example, inflict severe wounds on soft targets at the expense of armor penetration, but AP rounds can breach thick body armor in exchange for higher recoil and worse durability penalties.

In “Tarkov,” players can go down a whole rabbit hole when it comes to bullet kinds. For the time being, the simplest way to figure out which bullet type is ideal for which case is to read the item descriptions.

Helmets and body armor

Armor is divided into six classes, with Class 6 being the most powerful. Shooting at someone wearing body armor usually has no effect, giving the impression that they are bullet sponges. However, because a common bulletproof vest only protects the chest, try to cripple an armored enemy’s arms or legs before killing them off.

Helmets, on the other hand, have the potential of deflecting gunfire. Those that have a high “Ricochet Chance” will do well. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.