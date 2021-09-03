A bandit attacked a dog walker with a red plastic bag loaded with stuff.

During his morning walk with his dog on September 1, a man was hit with a plastic bag filled with heavy things.

Three thugs approached the victim and attempted to seize his cellphone. A red plastic bag was used by one of the men to carry out the attack.

When the victim, 49, was contacted while walking his dog through the woods near Norton Lane in the Town Park, he was approached.

As police raided homes, an armed man was photographed on the roof.

The robbers demanded his phone and his arms, but the victim fought back, and they ran down a trail towards Phoenix Park.

The guy with the red bag was described as a white man in his 40s with receding grey hair and a frail appearance.

He was dressed in a dark T-shirt with a black tracksuit and trainers.

Another thug was described as white, in his 40s, and dressed in dark tracksuit bottoms and a lightweight shell coat.

The third individual was thought to be in his forties.

The investigation is still ongoing, and officers from Cheshire Police have appealing for any information that could help them.

“While we continue our investigation, I am appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity and may have seen these guys or them attempting to rob the victim to come forward,” said Detective Constable Faye Taylor of Runcorn CID.

“Please get in touch if you recognize their description or have CCTV or dash cam footage of them entering and exiting the park that morning.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 1074602, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.