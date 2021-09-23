A 60-student secondary school in Knowsley is poised to be approved.

Next week, plans for a new secondary school in Knowsley are expected to be approved.

The council’s planning committee will meet on Tuesday to review plans for a new school on the site of the former Wheathill Riding Centre off Naylor’s Road in Roby from academy group The Witherslack Group.

It would be erected on land that now houses Lakeside School, a primary school for students aged 5 to 13 who have challenging educational requirements.

Witherslack specializes in delivering education to children that have particular educational needs.

According to reports presented to councillors, the new school would focus on secondary education and have a capacity of 60 students.

“The proposal proposes the destruction of the derelict buildings on the site’s eastern side and its renovation as a secondary school for 60 pupils,” according to the report.

“The secondary school would be administered by the ‘Witherslack Group,’ which currently runs the primary school, and the application proposes a shared entrance to both campuses, as well as a shared car park and ‘drop off’ area.”

The new structure would have 12 classrooms, sensory spaces for students with special needs, as well as a hall, kitchen, and offices.

The area is now designated as green belt, but according to council papers, it is in bad condition and has been the victim of anti-social behavior such as arson, flytipping, and vandalism.

The plans also include the construction of a new play area and a separate games section.

The proposals will be considered by Knowsley Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.