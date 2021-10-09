A 2-year-old ‘fun-loving’ boy is killed in an accident.

Following his untimely passing, the family of a “cheeky” and “fun loving” kid has paid tribute to him.

Jordan Jonathon Allison, two, from Warrington, died on Saturday, September 18 at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after an accident.

Linzi described her kid as having a “contagious” attitude and claimed he brought fun to the family in her homage to him.

The 31-year-old added in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “Jordan was a sassy, happy-go-lucky little guy with the cutest smile.

“Jordan liked giving hugs and had one of those contagious personalities that made you laugh no matter what he was doing, even if he was being mischievous.

“He was just a really amusing character.”

Jordan liked the television show Spongebob Squarepants, which he affectionately referred to as ‘bob bob,’ according to Linzi. He, too, she added, enjoyed being outside.

Linzi continued: “He was a very active child who enjoyed playing in the garden and on the trampoline.

“Jordan adored all animals and was compelled to pet them all.

“He also did rugby sprogs and enjoyed playing football and other sports, as well as being free.”

Linzi said she finds it difficult to “put into words” how she feels about the family’s loss.

She stated, ” “It’s difficult, extremely difficult, to acclimate; it’s the quietness, which is very, very calm.

“I’m not sure how to describe how I feel.

“It doesn’t feel true since everyone is devastated.

“Jordan was incredible, he truly was, he was so good.”

Linzi wanted to express her gratitude to the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital workers and doctors that assisted Jordan and his family.

Staff “did all physically possible” for the family, she said.

According to Linzi, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “We wanted to express our gratitude to Alder. Hey, they were fantastic for Jordan.

“They were wonderful from the moment we arrived at the hospital, and the bereavement services were fantastic.

“They did all physically possible to help us.

“They were always reassuring to us.”

The family has put up a JustGiving page, where you can donate.