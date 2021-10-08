A £2 million capital injection could result in the construction of a new “state of the art” bus stop.

One of the suggested initiatives to provide sustainable transit to a Merseyside borough is the construction of a new bus stop.

St Helens Borough Council has received more than £2 million in funding to implement a range of important sustainable transportation initiatives.

The Liverpool City Region has given a considerable amount of money totaling £2.3 million, which has already unlocked large-scale financing opportunities to assist enhance the borough’s economy.

Plans for a new bus station in St Helens town centre will be drawn up as part of a “ambitious vision” to revive the area.

In addition, the borough’s walking and cycling network in and around the town center will be expanded.

In addition, the council was one of only 21 in the UK to receive £500k from the Department of Transport as part of a traffic light maintenance scheme.

They stated that carbon-friendly technology will be used to update Boardmans Lane and Chancery Lane in Parr, as well as the Park Road and Ashcroft Street junction, as part of the maintenance plan.

Following the approval of plans for 1,100 new houses on a brownfield site at Cowley Hill, preliminary ideas for steps to ease transport between St Helens town centre and the East Lancashire Road will be developed.

This will include a business case for a new railway station at Carr Mill, a proposal that has been debated for more than two decades but has never seen the light of day.

More cycling and walking lanes will be installed to connect Lea Green and Whiston Hospital, as well as an all-year walking and cycling connection to Clock Face, Sutton, and Omega Business Park.

Residents will be able to access nearby job prospects at key employment places as a result of this.

Councillor Andy Bowden, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport at St Helens Borough Council, said in a statement: “One of our key priorities as a council is to promote good health, support a strong, diverse, and well-connected local economy, and create a green, thriving, and vibrant place we can all be proud of – all while working to meet our commitment to achieve carbon zero status by 2040.”

