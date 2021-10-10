A 15-year-old girl was killed in a savage wartime murder while on her way to get cigarettes for her father.

In a historic case that rocked wartime Liverpool, a teenage girl who set out to get a paper and some smokes for her father was later found brutally murdered.

Mary Hagan was only 15 years old when she failed to return home after shopping on Brookside Avenue in Waterloo.

Mary’s father, James, sent his daughter out to buy the things on Saturday, November 2, 1940, around 6.45 p.m., before they settled down for the evening.

A ‘distraught’ family discovers a teen dead in his new house.

It was a decision her father would never be able to forgive himself for.

The family became concerned when the 15-year-old had not come home by 7.30 p.m. that night.

After that, James decided to walk the route his daughter would have walked, crossing the Brookvale Rail Bridge, but he didn’t see her.

Around 8 p.m., he went home and reported Mary missing to the police, while neighbors began looking for her as well.

The countryside around Liverpool and Waterloo were enormous transit grounds during the war, with thousands of troops tented there.

Should the Germans succeed in invading Waterloo, the rail route was peppered with anti-tank traps and blockhouses.

Mary’s body was discovered inside a blockhouse on top of the neighboring Brook Vale Railway Bridge, where she had been brutally murdered.

Officers were dispatched to the incident and began searching the area where the corpse of the deceased adolescent had been located.

A handkerchief with the name ‘G RIMMER’ embroidered on it, a piece of paper, a bloodstained bandage, and a chocolate bar wrapper were discovered on Mary’s body.

Police proceeded to Mary’s house to inform her family, and her father, James, went to the mortuary at Waterloo Hospital to properly identify his daughter.

Officers were dispatched to Waterloo and Seaforth to interview anyone with information, including Mary’s neighbors and friends. Detective Superintendent Gregson led the investigation, assisted by Detective Inspector Floyd, and officers were dispatched to Waterloo and Seaforth to interview anyone with information, including Mary’s neighbors and friends.

Mary died of “asphyxia” caused by manual strangling, and she had been raped, according to the post-mortem findings.

There was also a bruise and abrasion on the left brow, which had not been there previously. “The summary has come to an end.”