A £125 Covid tax rebate could be available to millions of consumers.

HMRC might refund £125 to millions of people in the form of a covid tax rebate.

Workers are bracing for higher National Insurance contributions starting in April next year, so the reminder to check if they are qualified is timely.

Anyone who has been asked to work from home by their employer is eligible for the tax break, and the money can be used to pay for utilities, lunches, and other miscellaneous expenses.

The ‘Nightmare’ Reminisce festival has been criticised due to claims of long lines and safety concerns.

“The government has started boosting taxes to get back some of the money it spent on helping us get through the pandemic,” Sarah Coles, a money expert at Hargreaves Lansdown, told The Mirror.

“Anyone working and earning more than the minimum wage will suffer greater NI as a result, and we can’t be sure this is the end of the bad news on tax increases.

“This means we should take advantage of any tax breaks we can, and the working from home refund is a no-brainer if you work for a company.

“You can claim for a complete year if you’ve been compelled to work from home at all and your costs have escalated as a result.”

To qualify for the return, you simply need to work from home for one day – but only if your employer has instructed you to do so, not if you chose to do so.

If you’re a sole trader, you can claim the money on your next self-assessment as “work costs.”

If you’re employed, you can get a reimbursement from your boss or from HMRC.

Taxpayers who are eligible can apply for tax relief based on their tax rate.

For example, if an employee pays the 20% basic rate of tax and claims tax relief on £6 per week, they will receive £1.20 per week in tax relief (20% of £6 per week) to help pay for their household expenditures.

If you pay the higher 40% tax rate, you can receive £2.40 per week.

“You don’t have to present documents to verify it, and you don’t have to fill out a self-assessment tax return since the Treasury launched a site to make,” Coles continued.

“The summary comes to an end.”