7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Quickly Gaining Popularity

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the way businesses and new startups do business all around the world. According to a Tractica research estimate, the AI software market is predicted to reach $118 billion in revenue by 2025. However, while these results appear encouraging, just 15% of current businesses are using AI software to help expedite operations, with more than 30% of startups planning to implement AI technologies in the next year or two.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now linked with the worlds of business and entrepreneurship. The software business has taught us new ways to promote to clients and communicate with them, as well as establish more fluid internal communication channels. Companies can now construct custom algorithms to aid in the creation of strategic marketing programs to attract certain target audiences. These and other AI-based software solutions are making it more easier for businesses to locate new customers and gain exposure. However, while AI has aided in the fields of marketing and consumer engagement, there are a slew of other AI tools that are helping to improve company activities.

We’ve produced a list of the 7 greatest AI-powered business tools that are rising fast, with so many to select from and deployment getting a lot easier.

Customer participation on social media platforms has evolved into a more convenient and speedier means to respond to questions, promote products, and better understand market trends. Chatfuel has now developed an intelligent bot that can assist in the automation of FAQs on messaging services like Facebook Messenger. These bots are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and have helped businesses save time, money, and personnel by automating routine operations. It’s a more effective and time-saving tool for generating customer leads and increasing revenue.

Natural language processing (NLP) is one of the AI software industry’s most important discoveries. Many AI business applications employ natural language processing (NLP) to automate communication between a company and its customers, simulating human conversations and producing a natural flow of communication. Exeed.ai is a sales support application that automates customer discussions. These tools can be used to filter through client reviews, emails, chat rooms, and forums.

Infosys Nia is a deep learning analytic tool that uses social and organizational information to develop more accurate business projections, making it a more complicated set of tools. This system learns how your company runs, who your customers are, what they buy, how staff interact with consumers, and how to analyze customer behavior. Infosys Nia is a construction company.