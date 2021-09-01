50% of Chinese people play for more than 6 hours per week, according to an infographic.

Minors in China will be limited to three hours of online video game time each week as of September 1. This comes after official media earlier this month referred to video games as “spiritual opium.” Adults in China are excluded from these laws, which means China will likely continue to lead the list of countries spending the most time each week in front of game consoles, computers, or cellphones.

As seen in the graph, more than half of Chinese respondents in the Statista Global Consumer Survey spend more than six hours per week playing video games, and more than a quarter spend more than 10 hours per week gaming. The United States isn’t far behind, with 44 percent of adults spending six hours or more per week playing video games. Surprisingly, the world’s third and fourth largest gaming markets, Japan and South Korea, are lagging behind in terms of screen time. Only 17% of Japanese and 24% of South Korean respondents indicated they spend more than six hours each week playing video games.

China has the harshest laws and the longest playing durations of any major gaming market in the world, as well as the highest revenue. The People’s Republic generated around 41 billion dollars in revenue from video games in 2020, according to projections.