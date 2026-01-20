400,000 Grade 10 Learners Missing as Chiefs Hunt for “Lost Generation”

A growing crisis is emerging in Kenya’s education sector as 400,000 Grade 10 students remain unaccounted for, sparking a government-led effort to track down the missing learners. Chiefs and Nyumba Kumi elders have been called upon to conduct door-to-door searches in a desperate bid to find the children who have failed to report to school. The Ministry of Education’s “100% Transition” policy, which aims to ensure every student advances to senior secondary education, is facing its most significant test yet.

The figures are staggering: 400,000 students, a number large enough to fill Kasarani Stadium six times, are missing from the Grade 10 cohort as the transition from junior to senior secondary school unfolds. As of January 21, 2026, the deadline for reporting has been extended, but the situation remains dire. The government’s intervention underscores the scale of the problem, with authorities scrambling to identify and address the underlying causes that have led to this educational disruption.

Economic Barriers and the “Gatekeeper” of Poverty

The primary obstacle preventing these students from attending school is economic. Many families, especially in economically disadvantaged areas like Mukuru Kwa Njenga in Nairobi and rural Kilifi, cite the crippling cost of education as the primary reason for their children’s absence. While the government promotes the idea of free education, parents are being asked to pay fees for uniforms, lunch, and remedial courses that often exceed KSh 15,000. For many, this cost is simply unattainable.

Mary Wanjiku, a mother from Mukuru Kwa Njenga, shared her frustration: “They tell us education is free, but the list of requirements is longer than the Bible. I’m being asked for KSh 15,000 just to admit my son. I don’t even have KSh 500 for supper.” Her sentiment is echoed by countless other parents across the country who feel trapped by an educational system that is supposed to be free but is rendered inaccessible by hidden costs.

Empty Classrooms and a Broken System

The issue is especially glaring in Category 4 schools—local institutions that have traditionally struggled with underfunding. While national schools remain overcrowded, many of these smaller, local schools have been left with empty classrooms. For instance, Kasinga Secondary in Machakos, with a capacity for 150 students, has received just four enrollments for the new academic year. The government’s new digital placement system has only exacerbated the problem, placing students in schools far from their homes, adding logistical challenges that many families simply cannot afford to overcome.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has extended the reporting deadline in an attempt to alleviate the pressure. However, time is running out. With the curriculum already underway, these 400,000 missing students are at risk of being left behind. The government faces a critical decision: either find a way to bring these students back into the fold or risk losing an entire generation to the gaps in the education system.

The situation has sparked a national debate about the true costs of education in Kenya. While the government focuses on ensuring students transition to senior secondary school, many are questioning whether the policies in place are truly equitable. Without addressing the core issue of poverty, critics argue that the government’s efforts may only serve to paper over the deeper inequalities in the education system.

The government’s next steps will be crucial. The hunt for these missing learners is a race against time, and without substantive solutions to the financial barriers faced by many families, Kenya risks creating a “lost generation” of students left behind in the educational system before they even begin.