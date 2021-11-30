4 Titan Exotics To Prepare For ‘Witch Queen’ In ‘Destiny 2′

The Titans in “Destiny 2” have a variety of exotic armor pieces to pick from, but with the addition of the “Witch Queen” expansion, a few stand out more than others.

The next December patch and the new season expected for February will bring a slew of improvements to “Destiny 2,” and players should expect a significant meta shift once these fixes come.

Here’s a look at some of the unique Titan armor parts that could become must-haves in the near future.

SynthocepsWith the expected nerf to Dunemarchers (which Bungie has yet to divulge), Synthoceps could end up being Titans’ top Crucible exotic. Even after the planned adjustment to Knockout, the extended melee range can come in helpful during close-range duels and can aid in chaining melee kills.

There will always be better exotics for specific playstyles, but Synthoceps might be the way to go for anyone seeking for a strong neutral game.

The Falling Star’s Cuirass

The Cuirass of the Falling Star is a Titan’s counterpart of the Hunter’s Celestial Nighthawk, and it’s great for PvE DPS and boss damage phases. Players will want one of these for the increased impact damage from Thundercrash, especially since a new raid is coming up.

For a chance to earn one of these chest parts, make sure to farm the Legend and Master Lost Sectors.

Steps of the Burning Path

When the new season begins, the “Witch Queen” meta will almost certainly be reshuffled, giving Path of Burning Steps an opportunity to steal the show. The next December patch will boost Whisper of the Worm and Sleeper Simulant, as well as reintroduce Gjallarhorn to the game – both of which can benefit substantially from Burning Steps’ reward.

Bungie hasn’t stated what mods will be available next season, but if a Sniper Rifle or Rocket Launcher meta emerges, Path of Burning Steps may become a must-have PvE exotic for many Titans.

Cradle of the Phoenix

The effects of the Sun Warrior perk aren’t to be sniffed at, and Phoenix Cradle will make sure that everyone in the fireteam gets to experience them. Because the Hive will represent the majority of the adversaries in “Witch Queen,” it could be a good idea to bring out the old Phoenix Cradle for the prolonged Sunspot duration, which should provide some extra protection against swarms of melee foes.