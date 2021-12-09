4 Important Tips For Beginners In ‘7 Days To Die’

With the release of Alpha 20 and the flood of new and returning players, now might be the greatest moment to start playing “7 Days To Die,” the freshly updated zombie apocalypse game.

The update introduced a slew of new features, and players may be left scratching their brains as to what to do next or how to go with their first week in the game.

Beginners should be aware of the following crucial tips in order to survive in this zombie survival sandbox game.

Secret Stashes And Points Of Interest

Almost every building in the world has a stash room loaded with helpful equipment and supplies, whether it’s a questionable shed or a gun store. As a result, when raiding establishments, attempt to prioritize reaching these stashes. They usually have a lot of food, medicine, ammo, and weaponry in them.

Obtaining Resources

Short Iron Pipes, Iron Bars, Steel Bars, and Mechanical Parts are some of the resources that can be gained by destroying specified things in the environment.

Sinks and toilets can be demolished to obtain pipes. Leather chairs can be taken up and dismantled in order to obtain Leather. Steel Bars can be obtained by dismantling street lights with a Wrench. The list could go on and on.

Players are encouraged to try out various tools to discover what kind of resources they can extract from the environment.

Distribution of Skill Points

Players should focus on one of the several skill trees, with only a few perks from the others. Choose a weapon type to specialize in, then invest as many points as possible in the perks that go with it as soon as possible to make exploring simpler.

It is extremely recommended that you gain at least one point in the Advanced Engineering skill, as it is required to create Forges. It’s also a good idea to spend a few points on stamina-related benefits.

Defense of the Base

Players should hole down in a house near the first trader for convenient access to supplies and quests during the first week. On the fifth or sixth day of the week, explore as much of the starting region as possible for supplies and XP, then strengthen a pre-built house.

Banks, town halls, and restaurants with concrete walls are ideal for holding out on the first horde night. Make sure any weak points are reinforced with spikes or extra wall layers, and try to arrange an escape route in case things get out of hand.