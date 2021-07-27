343 Industries reveals further details about the open beta for ‘Halo Infinite.’

The open beta for “Halo Infinite” is rapidly approaching, and 343 Industries has revealed some specifics about what gamers may expect when they first play the game.

For the open beta of “Halo Infinite,” the creators are highlighting two new game features: Bots and Weapon Drills. Players were taken aback when 343 Industries stated that bots will be featured in the game, as it would be the first in the franchise to offer such a feature for its famed multiplayer PvP modes.

In the open beta, all multiplayer matches will be bot-only. According to the developers, players will not be allowed to battle against each other for the time being in order to test the bots’ performance. To do this, the game will have a Bot Arena playlist in which four players compete against four bots on Arena maps.

However, when the beta goes live, only Bot Slayer mode will be available. Players can expect additional activities in the future as the developers add new content on a regular basis based on audience engagement.

The bots in “Halo Infinite” are supposed to be intelligent across all four difficulty settings, according to creative director Joseph Staten.

Bots may use power-ups, keep track of power weapon spawning, use the new Grappleshot, and aggressively push weakened players, according to him. One high-difficulty bot, according to Staten, was able to combine the Grappleshot with an Energy Sword, which he regarded as very horrifying.

Players will have access to the new Weapon Drills, which are part of the new Academy feature, in addition to bots. In this mode, players can try out all of the game’s weaponry in a free-to-play setting, allowing them to get some practice in before jumping into a live game.

Players will be dropped into a target range with strafing bots for aim practice in Weapon Drills. A challenge option is also available, in which players must cause as much damage as possible to a strafing bot in order to earn points.

Weapon Drills for the following firearms will be available to players: