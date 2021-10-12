30 Things You Should Know About TalentCards (Reviews) (LMS Software).

Around 80% of the worldwide workforce is deskless, or what we now refer to as frontliners. This means that 2.7 billion individuals throughout the world are not tethered to their desks and must connect with people, infrastructure, and machines directly. However, with a plethora of software and apps being produced at a quick speed, especially during the commencement of COVID-19, the future of work appears to be moving towards the minority of desk-based workers.

Despite being on their feet, the bulk of the workforce continues to use mobile devices. As a result, more software, apps, and internet tools that appeal to this group are required. To make deskless workers feel more engaged and appreciated, a holistic approach is required.

In fact, just 56% of deskless workers in the United States are satisfied with their employers. This is concerning because a lack of connection with their employers may lead a younger generation of frontline workers to seek work elsewhere.

The tech business is where deskless workers are lacking in assistance. While many apps are designed for the convenience of consumers, manufacturers and retailers seem to be missing out. According to a TalentCards poll, 59 percent of deskless professionals receive training online. Only 68 percent of those who completed the course remembered it a month later.

This is why TalentCards provides a platform for businesses to design rapid, entertaining, and effective training programs for their mobile workforce.

Employee training has traditionally been long and drawn out, which can be tedious and even dull. A bad training experience might make it difficult to remember key topics and abilities. Wouldn’t it be more effective if training could be made pleasurable without requiring too much time and effort? Enter TalentCards, a Learning Management System with a lot more to offer. TalentCards is a mobile software that allows employers to quickly create microlearning courses that employees can access via their cellphones. More than that, it’s an all-around answer to the deskless workforce’s lack of technology and obsolete training methods in these sectors.

Here are 30 interesting facts about TalentCards:

In the United States, about 35% of deskless workers get their training off the job. Face-to-face training approaches have become more difficult to implement since the commencement of COVID-19. TalentCards integrates all of the necessary training components into a Learning Management System that benefits both businesses and employees.

