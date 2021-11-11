30 Things You Should Know About Descriptive Writing (Text-To-Speech Software).

If podcasters and vloggers want to keep their audiences engaged, they need crystal clear audio to accompany their videos. The same is true for social media administrators and marketers who understand that videos keep visitors on their pages and websites longer and attract even more clients. Even if you have great footage, badly edited items with garbled audio and no subtitles might turn off potential customers and prevent them from returning to your page or website. As a result, get it correctly the first time. Invest in high-quality software that not only simplifies video editing but also integrates audio and provides accompanying text.

Descript is the best transcription software accessible right now. Descript can not only transcribe audio into text but also record, edit, and dub video and audio. It’s a one-stop shop for all types of media creators, with features that make it the greatest text-to-speech software of 2021.

Here are thirty things you should know about Descript.

Descript can provide a 95 percent accurate transcription in minutes. Its user-friendly speech-to-text feature transcribes audio in real time. Within minutes of recording, you’ll get an automated transcription. Descript can transcribe interviews and voiceovers for you in half the time it takes you to do it yourself.

Choose to have your recordings and audio files professionally transcribed with a 24-hour turnaround time for just $2 per minute of transcription. If you require accurate transcription, Descript’s white-glove transcription services are available at an affordable price.

Allow team members and collaborators to participate in collaborative editing and commentary. Multiple people can simultaneously view, edit, and comment on files in real-time. Ask for input or feedback on the transcript by tagging team members and collaborators, and share projects with your collaborators in real time.

It has the same UI as Google Docs and the same collaborative aspect. Members of the team can highlight phrases or paragraphs and provide comments in real time, or they can watch phrases being modified in real time. It enables for remote transcription editing and makes the process interactive and simple. You’ll be able to work on edits offline, and everything will sync once you’re back online.

To better organize your recordings, use highlights, markers, and labels. Simply drag and drop all of your files into a Descript Project, and they will appear in the sidebar as separate "Compositions" or papers.