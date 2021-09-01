20-year-old On last night’s broadcast, the Chase champion made history.

Eden Nash made history on ITV’s The Chase last night, defeating chaser Darragh Ennis and winning £75,000 in the process.

The Bishop Stortford resident, who is unemployed, was the last contender left in the final round and won after answering 18 questions correctly.

According to the Mirror online, Chaser Darragh, 40, then got numerous questions wrong, awarding Eden the win and earning him the show’s highest ever solo winner in terms of cash prize.

Back in 2019, Eden overtook the previous record-holder, Judith, who won £70,000 on her own in the final round.

Eden astounded show host Bradley Walsh, who said, “I can’t believe that!” This is remarkable; he is only 20 years old and has recently won £75,000 in a lottery.

“It’s the single biggest daytime win ever.”

Eden is clearly ecstatic about his accomplishment and has updated his Twitter account to reflect it, writing: “The Chase…is on!”

He’s also pinned a Tweet to the top of his page, which he started in December 2020 and reads, “The Chase?” Finished it, mate.”

Over 5,000 people have liked the message, and 299 people have retweeted it.

Eden’s Facebook profile photo shows him sitting on a bench overlooking a beautiful scene, accompanied by a large black dog on a leash.

His banner photo depicts him at a wedding, where he can be seen beaming alongside the bride, who is dressed elegantly.

Eden looks to be an animal lover, since he frequently retweets messages calling for an end to animal testing, and his timeline is littered with Manchester United jokes.

Many people applauded him online after he won the show, with one admirer stating, “Absolutely great!!” I was yelling at the television!!

Every day, I watch The Chase, and this has to be my favorite episode!! Congratulations, you deserved every bit, and I’m glad for you.”

““Smashed it more like,” a second enthusiast commented. You did an outstanding job. In our kitchen, we were yelling for you! “Enjoy the cash.”

After Eden’s win, Chaser Darragh praised him on the show, saying, “You did really well, it was all about the pushbacks in the end.”

