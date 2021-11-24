2 Major Patches With Fixes, Improvements Coming Soon in ‘Battlefield 2042’

Dice has already issued two major patches for “Battlefield 2042,” less than a week after the game’s official debut, to fix the variety of technical issues players have encountered with the game’s release edition.

The creators are preparing to unleash a bombardment of repairs for “Battlefield 2042,” which is now in a troublesome state as a result of a flawed and generally terrible launch.

The game is currently considered among the top ten worst titles on Steam, with over 40,000 bad reviews, the most of which are due to a slew of faults that hampered gameplay, as well as some dubious design choices on the part of the developers.

According to Dice, two updates will be published to alleviate some of the playerbase’s displeasure. The first patch will be released on Thursday, and the second, which will be much larger, will be released in early December.

Here’s a rundown of the most significant changes coming in the next few weeks.

Update #2: November 25th

This update is expected to include some big changes to the game’s gunplay. Accuracy bloom will be reduced on all weapons to make shooting guns less frustrating, particularly on assault rifles.

Weapons will be adjusted to be more accurate when stationary and engaged with targets within their ranges.

Shotgun spread patterns will be more consistent, making them more reliable in close quarters. Meanwhile, to keep the PP29 SMG from being ineffective at long ranges, the recoil will kick harder vertically.

Soldier Revives will be corrected as well, and a respawn protection system will be built to prevent annoying spawn difficulties.

Finally, the health of the Hovercraft will be reduced, and the Nightbird’s 20mm cannons will be rebalanced to be less oppressive.

Early December – 3rd update

This is going to be a huge patch. It will include numerous quality-of-life enhancements, balancing tweaks, and numerous bug fixes. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s coming up next month: Dice will not be integrating “old” features such as scoreboards and server browsers any time soon, although it is evaluating them for the future.