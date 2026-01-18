1xBet Launches “Trophy Hunt” Promo with Galaxy Z Fold7 and Xbox Prizes

1xBet has kicked off its exciting “CAF Trophy Hunt” campaign, offering football fans the chance to win high-end gadgets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Xbox Series X by placing bets on Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches.

In what is being touted as one of the most ambitious marketing pushes of 2026, 1xBet has transformed the AFCON into a dual competition: while the players battle it out on the pitch in Morocco, fans can compete for top-tier tech prizes from the comfort of their smartphones. The promotion, which features a variety of desirable gadgets, is designed to tap into the growing tech-obsessed Gen Z demographic, with prizes that would be considered out of reach for many consumers in Kenya’s electronics market.

How to Win Big

The rules of participation are simple but engaging. Fans who place bets of at least KES 76 on AFCON matches will earn “promo tickets” for entry into a series of draws. These tickets can lead to some of the most coveted gadgets on the market today. Major prizes include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, which retails for over KES 250,000, as well as the Apple MacBook Pro M4. Gaming enthusiasts will also be vying for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 Pro.

In addition to the standard prizes, 1xBet has added a gamified element to the promo with “Lucky Matches.” These matches offer users the chance to multiply their promo ticket count and increase their odds of winning additional items like the GoPro HERO13 or the Xiaomi POCO X6.

The promotion is divided into six stages, with the next major draw taking place on January 20, 2026. The grand finale is scheduled for January 27, coinciding with the conclusion of the AFCON tournament.

Marketing Strategy to Target Younger Audiences

Marketing experts view the “Trophy Hunt” as a calculated move to capture the attention of younger audiences, particularly those interested in technology over cash prizes. “1xBet is moving beyond traditional betting; they’re selling a lifestyle now,” noted digital strategist Njeri Wangari. “A prize like the Fold7 generates far more buzz on social media than a traditional billboard ad.”

As the tournament unfolds and the Super Eagles of Nigeria face off against Morocco’s Atlas Lions for the ultimate continental glory, Kenyan fans will also have their eyes on a different kind of victory—a prize delivery at their doorstep rather than a trophy in Rabat.