£19m The Liverpool transfer didn’t score or assist in his first season, but the problems weren’t entirely his fault.

With 33 minutes on the clock, the debutant collected the ball near the touchline, barely within his own half. He charged ahead, moved inside, and left three opponents for dead.

He fired a thunderous shot from 20 yards out that gave the goalie no chance but bounced off the Anfield Road crossbar.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk are just a few of the Liverpool players who have scored on their first appearance for the club.

Stewart Downing, on the other hand, was doomed not to join them since his shot against Sunderland in 2011 was an inch or two too high. It turned out to be a sign for the entire campaign.

We’re looking back on Downing’s Liverpool career because it’s the one-year anniversary of his first league goal for the club. The issue was that he scored it 16 months after his debut, in 2012.

At the time, the former Aston Villa winger had scored twice in the FA Cup and once in the Europa League, but his goal in a 4-0 win against Fulham nine years ago was his first in the Premier League.

Downing was recruited for £19 million in the first summer of the FSG era, with Damien Comolli, their director of football strategy, spearheading the deal.

He employed analytics to identify targets, and he brought in Downing, Charlie Adam, and Jordan Henderson’s chance creation skills to build up opportunities for Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez, who had signed at the start of the year.

Downing did not disappoint in this regard. While Suarez had the most overall chances, he had the upper hand in terms of quality.

Downing had the most clear-cut opportunities of any Liverpool player that season, and he was tied for tenth in the Premier League.

To put his efforts in perspective, last season, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Andy Robertson each created 11 clear-cut chances, while Salah created 12.

Downing, on the other hand, did not receive one of the five to seven assists that the current Reds’ quartet did.

Liverpool's failure to finish in the top four in 2011/12 has become statistical legend. In that campaign, Kenny Dalglish's side hit the woodwork 24 times and missed.