14 cargo ships were unable to dock in Liverpool.

Fourteen ships have remained anchored off the coast of Liverpool for several days, unable to approach the city’s ports.

The warships, which include a dozen container ships, have been stationed off Anglesey’s coast in the Irish Sea, according to the daily post.

The ships range in size from the 62,000-ton Eagle Hamilton tanker to the 1,900-ton cargo ship Amadeus Aquamarijn, which left Ingleside, USA, on September 17.

Some of them were scheduled to arrive in the Port of Liverpool over the weekend but were delayed owing to bad weather.

Due to high wind speeds over the last three days, many port operations, such as crane manning, have come to a halt.

As things stand, the ships are waiting for clearance to enter their respective ports.

A crude oil tanker was expected to arrive at Tranmere in the early hours of Monday morning, but is currently stationed a few miles off the shore, roughly five miles away from another tanker scheduled to arrive on Monday afternoon.

The Helmut, a Portuguese container ship bound for Liverpool from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, was scheduled to arrive at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Since then, it’s been anchored about seven miles from Benllech.

The San Alvaro container ship, which sailed from the Spanish port of Algeciras on September 25, was scheduled to arrive in Liverpool at 6 a.m. on Saturday, but it has been anchored for the previous four days.

The length of time the ships will be anchored off Moelfre is uncertain, however the region is frequently utilized as a protected haven for shipping as well as to wait for pilots for the short journey into the Mersey estuary.

“It’s weather-related,” said a representative for Peel Ports, which operates the Port of Liverpool. When the wind picks up, activities will come to a halt, and the ships will have to wait until the weather is safe to operate again.

“When wind speeds hit a specific threshold, cranes must shut down for safety reasons, and ships must wait for clearance into the port, as is regular procedure.”