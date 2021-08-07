12 Video Games That Were Banned in the United States of America

In comparison to other countries throughout the world, video games are rarely banned in the United States of America.

Because the sector is allowed to self-regulate through the Entertainment Software Rating Board, government control is negligible (ESRB). Even extremely violent titles like Manhunt 2, The Punisher, and Postal received just “17+ Mature” ratings in the United States, and adult content being banned for release in the United States is almost unheard of.

Nonetheless, a few games have been blacklisted or, at the very least, had their sales restricted to the point of being nearly unobtainable in the United States. The majority of these examples are niche or even obscure, but there are a couple that may surprise you.

The following are 12 games that were effectively banned in the US. Please be aware that themes such as sexual violence, child pornography, mass shootings, and bigotry will be addressed.

The film ‘Custer’s Revenge’ has been banned in Oklahoma.

Even though it was only ruled unlawful in one state, Custer’s Revenge is undoubtedly the most famous example of a prohibited video game in America.

The sexually explicit game, developed for the Atari 2600 in 1982, features the user roleplaying as a naked Colonel Custer at the Battle of Little Bighorn. To reach a Native American woman who has been tied to a stake, the player must go from one end of the screen to the other while dodging a barrage of arrows.

When the military commander arrives, he will proceed to rape the hostage, gaining points until he is dead. The goal is to stay alive as long as possible in order to achieve the greatest potential score. Consider it a racy and vulgar variant of Frogger.

Making an act of sexual violence into a gameplay mechanism garnered the ire of media outlets, female activists, Native American community members, and lobbyists, who all campaigned for Custer’s Revenge to be made illegal in the United States. Developer Mystique, for its part, tried to dismiss the incident as a misunderstanding, claiming that the game was showing a seduction act to which the victim had consented rather than rape.

Despite the nationwide outcry, sales of Custer’s Revenge were only prohibited in Oklahoma, which has a substantial population of Native Americans. This is a condensed version of the information.