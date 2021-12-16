Zion Williamson’s 2021 return has been ruled out, and the Pelicans’ star could be out for a long time.

Zion Williamson hasn’t appeared in the NBA since the 2021-2022 season, and it doesn’t appear that he’ll be back anytime soon. As he recovers from a foot ailment, the New Orleans Pelicans’ star won’t be re-evaluated for another four to six weeks.

Williamson had an injection in his fractured right foot, according to the New Orleans Saints. According to the Pelicans, the 21-year-old will be restricted to low-impact exercises for an extended period of time. Williamson’s damaged foot will be scanned again in a month at the earliest.

“I don’t necessarily want to speak for him, but I have spoken to him,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green told ESPN on Thursday. “It’s just been frustrating for everyone.”

“It’s been a source of frustration for him and his family. We’re still navigating through difficulty. We want to be upbeat and optimistic. It’s just something he’s struggling with, and something we’re all dealing with as a company. All we have to do now is keep trying to get through it. But it hasn’t been easy.” For an extended amount of time, Williamson will be restricted to low-impact, partial weight-bearing activities. Further updates will be provided after additional imaging, which is expected to take place in the next 4-6 weeks.

On Jan. 9, the Pelicans will play their 41st game of the season, marking the halfway point of the season. The longer Williamson takes to recuperate, the more likely he is to miss a significant portion of the season.

Williamson has been sidelined by injuries one season after making his first NBA All-Star team. In his second season, Williamson was one of the league’s most dynamic players, averaging 29.3 points on 61.1 percent shooting. As a rookie, Williamson averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Williamson sat on the bench for the majority of his rookie season. Early in his NBA career, he was plagued by injuries. Williamson, one of the most highly hyped prospects in NBA history, has only appeared in 85 games since being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

New Orleans has a 9-20 record without Williamson. The Pelicans have a one-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Western Conference’s worst record.