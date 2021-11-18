Zac Stacy, a former NFL player, is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, according to video evidence.

A video of former NFL running back Zac Stacy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their young kid has gone viral.

From 2013 to 2015, Stacy was a member of the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets. On Saturday, he allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend in the head and slammed her into the television in her Florida condo. The couple’s 5-month-old toddler was seeing the alleged assault from the couch.

According to TMZ, the victim phoned the cops shortly after the incident, but Stacy left the house before they arrived. Her injuries and bruises were treated at the hospital.

“He struck me in the head multiple times!” According to TMZ, the lady said in an application for a restraining order, “I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me.”

“After that, he lifted me up and threw me in front of my television.” He turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up as the TV began to fall. He began yelling at me while I lay on the floor, accusing me of being disruptive. He then grabbed me up off the floor and off my feet, shoved me towards our son’s bouncy seat, and slammed me into it.” The Rams chose Stacy in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was moved to the Jets two years later, but in that time he only appeared in half of the team’s games.

After retiring from the NFL in 2017, Stacy went on to play in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.