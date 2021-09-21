Yves Bissouma’s dream move to Liverpool has piqued Liverpool’s interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kingsley Coman.

Liverpool has had a strong start to the 2021/22 season, with nothing standing between them and title contender Chelsea at the top of the standings.

Following a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, Liverpool’s focus now shifts to the Carabao Cup, where they will face Norwich City on Tuesday night.

With all eyes on January, transfer news continues to dominate the headlines.

Hudson-Odoi, Callum

If rumours from Italy are to be believed, Liverpool are interested in Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 20-year-old has battled to break into Thomas Tuchel’s plans, making only one Premier League appearance so far this season.

Despite the fact that the Chelsea academy graduate is supposed to be a long-term target for Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, Jurgen Klopp is said to be ‘keen’ on him.

The Reds were originally linked with Hudson-Odoi in 2019, when it was reported that they had conducted ‘talks’ with his agent about a possible move to Anfield.

Hudson-current Odoi’s Chelsea contract, which runs through 2024, has three years left on it.

Coman, Kingsley

Kingsley Coman, who is in the final two years of his contract with Bayern Munich, has been linked with a move away from the club.

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in the player as his future remains uncertain.

Christian Nerlinger, Bayern’s former sporting director, believes the club would explore selling the France international.

“I don’t think he’ll stay in Munich,” says the source. Bayern has a history of losing players for nothing,” Nerlinger told BILD TV.

“However, in the long run, you can’t do that; you have to sell players when the price is appropriate.

“Coman is a fantastic player, but given the circumstances, I believe Bayern will look to move him.”

Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma, a midfielder for Brighton, has spoken out about his future plans and ambition to play in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old remains at the AMEX, despite rumoured interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

“I didn’t go this summer, maybe its because it’s not my time to go,” Bissouma told Brighton’s website, as relayed by the Mirror.

“When my time comes,” says the narrator.

