Yves Bissouma outlines his transfer objective amid Liverpool speculation.

Yves Bissouma, the self-proclaimed finest midfielder in the Premier League, was the subject of transfer rumours during the summer season.

Since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Lille in the summer of 2018, the 25-year-old has put in a streak of all-action displays for Graham Potter’s side.

Bissouma was particularly impressive last season and has played a key role in the Seagulls’ strong start this season. They have now won four of their first five Premier League games with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

Given the quality of the Mali international’s performances over the past year, some of England’s biggest teams, notably Liverpool, were considered as probable suitors in the previous window.

Despite the speculation, he stayed at the Amex Stadium past the deadline, and the player has spoken out about why he didn’t make the move, according to the club’s website (h/t Metro).

He explained, “I didn’t travel this summer since it wasn’t my time to go.” “When my time comes, it will come, but for now, I’m happy in Brighton and enjoying my football.

“Like every other player, my dream is to play in the Champions League and to be champions. I want to compare myself to the best players in the world, not simply other players.”

Bissouma’s contract on the south coast is up in two years, so he might still be available at a bargain in January or at the conclusion of the season.

If he is, there will undoubtedly be a long line of elite clubs vying for his services. Apart from Jurgen Klopp’s team, Manchester United and Arsenal have been cited as fans of the vivacious playmaker.

Liverpool has a lot of options in central midfield. In addition to Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita has had a promising start to the 2021-22 season, and Curtis Jones will be eager to push his way into the starting lineup more frequently.

Bissouma, who is already a fantastic player, would be even better if he moved to Anfield and began working under.