Yves Bissouma is being pursued by Liverpool as a surprise goalkeeper.

Liverpool is in a race against time to complete any remaining deals with less than a week left in the transfer window.

The Reds have stood by and watched while their Premier League opponents splashed cash on players like Romelu Lukaku, Jadon Sancho, and Jack Grealish.

Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out the possibility of adding to the group, despite the fact that the club has only signed Ibrahima Konate thus far.

As speculation about the futures of particular stars develops, we’ve compiled a list of the most recent Liverpool speculations.

Bissouma, Yves

The Express (Daily)

Yves Bissouma has apparently been the subject of an official transfer enquiry by Liverpool.

The Malian midfielder has been linked with a transfer away from Brighton this summer, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Jurgen Klopp’s side all showing interest.

Bissouma had 104 tackles and 64 interceptions last season, making him the only player in the Premier League with more than 100 tackles and more than 50 interceptions.

The 24-year-old would almost certainly be Gini Wijnaldum’s direct replacement.

Raphinha

The Players’ Tribune is a publication dedicated to players.

Raphinha, a winger for Leeds United, has hinted that he will stay at Elland Road in the near future.

The deft Brazilian was linked with a move to Liverpool at the end of last season, having dominated the English Premier League in his first season.

Raphinha, on the other hand, has expressed his delight with the Whites in a recent article for The Players’ Tribune.

“I’m overjoyed to be here. Marcelo, the owner, the players, the staff, and the fans have all embraced me with open arms,” he stated.

“The song was sent to me by a friend. I didn’t comprehend anything, but having my own song is a dream come true.

“Last season, all I could think about was playing in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd.

“It was difficult for me to arrive to empty stadiums because the fans were such an important part of what drew me to the Premier League in the first place.

“However, I want to say to all of you Leeds fans that I felt your love and affection even back then. I honestly don’t know how to express my gratitude for the manner you welcomed me into the club.”

Marshall, David

The Sportsmanship

