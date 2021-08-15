Youri Tielemans was persuaded to join Liverpool, but he was given a transfer warning.

One of Liverpool’s former players has pushed the club to recruit Youri Tielemans.

The Reds have been connected with the Leicester City midfielder throughout the summer, with reports suggesting they are interested in a number of midfielders.

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool have been linked with a move for a replacement, with Tielemans being one of the names tipped to be that player.

Jurgen Klopp’s side kicked off the 2018 Premier League season with a 3-0 victory over newly promoted Norwich City.

Starting in midfield were James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Fabinho and Harvey Elliott coming in later.

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp said after the game that his old club needed to hire a new midfielder.

Redknapp believes Tielemans is exactly what Liverpool requires right now, and he has backed his old team to complete the deal.

“Liverpool need to bring in a midfielder,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“Losing Wijnaldum is a significant blow, and I don’t believe they have the capability to replace him right now.

“Getting the right players is extremely difficult: I always think of Liverpool as buying the best players.

“I’d go after [Youri] Tielemans and do everything I could to get him into the club.

“He’s a Liverpool sort of player,” says the coach. ‘Well, why would he want to leave when he’s at a great club?’ Leicester fans will undoubtedly be throwing cups of tea at the TV right now. And he’s playing for a large club with a fantastic management.

“Leicester are clearly on the rise, and I admire what they’re doing.

“They’re not a selling club anymore, but that’s the type of player you need to bring in, who will help you improve, because that’s where they’re lacking right now.”