‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’ Rapinoe responds to Trump criticism.

Megan Rapinoe of the United States Women’s Soccer Team responded to former President Donald Trump’s remarks on Friday, stating, “‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’ Yikes.”

After the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) lost to Canada in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics semifinals, Trump chastised the team for being too “woke” to win gold.

In a statement, Trump stated, “Woke means you lose; everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team has surely gone bad.”

“The woman with the purple hair played horribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job,” he said at the conclusion, referring to Rapinoe directly.

Despite scoring two of the four goals in the USWNT’s bronze-medal-winning triumph over Australia, Trump stated that “if our soccer team, led by a radical collection of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t awake, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze.”

Rapinoe told reporter Jack Doles, “It’s a pretty sad dig into an old bag.” “I’m just like, ‘You want people to do awful things?’ Yikes.”

Rapinoe and Trump’s feud began in 2019 when Trump announced that the US women’s national soccer team would be invited to the White House following the Women’s World Cup, but Rapinoe responded in a video posted on Twitter, “I’m not going to the f**king White House.”

“I am a huge supporter of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump responded in a series of tweets. “Complete the task!”

Rapinoe said in the same interview on the Olympics game and the team’s bronze medal, “We didn’t have the tournament we wanted to have.” That’s who we want to be and who we are, based on our performance in the last game.”

Rapinoe has become one of the most well-known sportsmen outside of the NFL to speak out against police violence and injustice in the United States.

Rapinoe said she views her platform to be a big gift, referring to her "wokeness." "I believe it is critical for everyone to do whatever they can."