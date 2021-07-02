Your Everton FC questions have been answered following the appointment of Rafa Benitez and the announcement of a new stadium.

Everton has had an eventful few days, with Rafa Benitez being named manager and the club announcing the start of construction on their new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium.

Because of his ties to Liverpool, and after a nearly six-year term as manager at Anfield, Benitez’s selection has mixed views among Toffees fans.

His arrival will undoubtedly assist to spark Everton’s transfer window, which has so far been quiet for the Toffees.

Moise Kean could return to PSG after a loan spell with the French club last season, but there hasn’t been much else in the way of transfer news while Everton search for a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

Away from the pitch, the announcement that work on Bramley Moore Dock will begin on July 26, the day the Toffees take control of the facility, has sparked a lot of interest.

It will be a significant occasion in Everton’s history as their plan to relocate from Goodison Park begins to take shape.

