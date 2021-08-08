Young Mexicans Warned Against Hospital by Covid Variant “No Joke”

When Diego resumed his social life, he had no idea that he would be one of a growing number of young Mexicans hospitalized by a highly contagious Covid-19 variety that was causing a new wave of infections.

“I let my guard down hoping I wouldn’t catch it,” the 20-year-old student told AFP at a private clinic in a suburb north of Mexico City.

“This isn’t a prank. Diego, who did not want to provide his full name, added, “It’s a pretty nasty condition.”

In Coacalco, he is one of 16 coronavirus patients being treated at the same facility.

Unlike the first two waves of the epidemic, the majority of those infected are in their twenties and thirties.

Mexico’s official Covid-19 death toll of about 244,000 is the fourth highest in the world, with the true amount likely to be much higher.

According to the government, this is due in part to the country’s large population, but also to the prevalence of underlying health issues such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.

Since the outbreak, the country has recorded roughly three million confirmed cases, with around 138,000 still active.

The arrival of the Delta strain of the virus, as well as diminished social separation, experts say, are to blame for the recent wave of illnesses, particularly among younger Mexicans.

Despite the health ministry elevating the capital’s alert status to the highest level, Mexico City officials decided out imposing any further lockdown restrictions on Friday.

“It appears that neither the government nor anybody else is interested in forcing people to return to their homes,” said Jesus Victoria, the chief of nursing at the Coacalco hospital.

Although vaccinations for adults aged 18 to 29 began in late July, he claimed it was too late for some of the clinic’s patients.

“We were able to release the most of them, but there were a lot of young individuals that died,” Victoria added.

“I’m not sure if we’re failing as a society or if the government is failing. Shopping malls, theatres, and sports facilities are all open. It makes things more difficult,” he remarked.

Vaccinations have kept hospitalizations well below the peak recorded in January, when occupancy topped 90%.

According to the government, about half of general beds and 58 percent of those with ventilators are now available.

In a country with a population of 126 million people, about 50 million people have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine,