‘You know how they play,’ Kelechi Iheanacho warns Liverpool ahead of their visit to Leicester City.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City has sent a strong warning to Liverpool ahead of their Premier League match on Tuesday night.

The Reds visit the King Power Stadium less than a week after beating Brendan Rodgers’ team in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool came back from a 3-1 deficit at halftime to level 3-3 at the end of the 90 minutes before winning 5-4 on penalties to go to the next round of the competition.

However, Leicester’s payback after last week’s match at Anfield will be put to the test on Tuesday night.

“We’re excited about it,” Iheanacho said. “We played them in the cup, and it was an excellent match, but we lost.”

“In the Premier League, we’re hoping to do better and get something out of the game.”

“When you play against a team like theirs, you know how they play, you know who their players are, and you know how to harm them, how to attack them.” We know how they play, and we’re hoping to give them a game.

“We played well at Anfield, and we’re aiming to do so again at King Power Stadium.” Hopefully, we’ll be able to do so.” Despite grabbing the lead with just over 20 minutes remaining, Liverpool’s last visit to the King Power ended in a 3-1 defeat.

Late goals from James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, and Harvey Barnes amounted to a surrender that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to avoid this time.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago have all returned to Liverpool after being sidelined with Covid in recent weeks.