‘You can’t allow,’ Jamie Carragher said of Jurgen Klopp’s ‘difficult’ transfer decisions at Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher believes that the moment has come for Liverpool to start putting together a new front three.

Over the last five years, Liverpool’s attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino has become one of Europe’s most feared.

The trio has a combined total of 338 goals for Liverpool, with Salah accounting for the majority of those with 140.

Carragher believes that the Egyptian, 29, as well as Mane, 29, and Firmino, 30, are approaching the age where the Reds should consider replacing them with more youthful players.

While the former Liverpool centre-back does not want all three to be replaced in the same summer, he does want to see some new faces arrive at the end of the season.

“These are major issues, and tough ones are on the horizon,” Carragher stated on Sky Sports’ Off Script.

“These guys are all approaching 30 years old, and you don’t want the team to age at the same time.” The front three and other areas of the team will need to be broken up at some point.

“We’ve seen that with the additions of Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota last season, but you’d expect Liverpool to hunt for a midfielder in the summer.”

“You can’t let the front three become old together — I think that’s the area where you have to be looking to the future in the summer.”

“You don’t necessarily split it up because the season has started off so brilliantly, and while Jota has made a major effect, I’d want to see one more.”