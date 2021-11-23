‘You can see,’ Thiago Alcantara tells Pep Guardiola after joining Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara has underlined the differences between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, and believes Liverpool want to build a dynasty like Barcelona and Bayern Munich did in the past.

After battling in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League, Klopp and Guardiola have emerged as the two most well-known managers of their generation.

Thiago played three seasons at Camp Nou under Guardiola and three more at Bayern Munich before joining Klopp at Anfield in September last year.

“You can see the difference between Jurgen and Pep,” he added.

“They both have the same captivating personality and control over a group; they know how to motivate them and assist them in difficult situations.

“The similarities and differences may be seen in the way their teams play. At the same time, one has more possession and the other has wildness with control.

“It’s fantastic; they’re both doing what they want in the best way football can provide.”

Barcelona won ten major titles during Thiago’s time in the first squad, and the Spaniard went on to win 15 with Bayern Munich.

And the 30-year-old has seen familiar symptoms in Liverpool’s current squad, which has won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in recent years.

“I’ve had the good fortune to play with some of the best football players in the world in some of the best teams in the world.” “he stated “Not only do they play in distinct ways, but they also played in various ways throughout the years I was a member of each squad.

“It was different with Pep than with (Carlo) Ancelotti, and it was different with (Tito) Vilanova than with Pep. Hansi Flick was an outlier. Every year, they had successful teams with outstanding players.

“At Bayern and Barcelona, we were dominating in both teams, and the same thing happened here with Liverpool. I joined a team that had already won a number of awards, but they wanted to win even more.

“I joined a mature team in a capacity that they had already been through, and they also wanted to take a longer road with this team and older members while also bringing in some younger people.

“It’s the same kind of hunger,” says the narrator.

