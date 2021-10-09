‘You can always tell,’ Ian Wright says of the friendship between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have built their friendship on the field, according to Arsenal veteran Ian Wright.

Both players have been in excellent form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, combining for a total of 13 goals in all competitions.

Some observers questioned Mane and Salah’s understanding and communication on the field, implying that they chose not to pass to each other in their chase of individual honors.

One solitary occurrence that seemed to corroborate this case occurred during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Burnley in August 2019, when Mane lost his cool over a decision made by Salah.

While Mane was unmarked on his left, the Egyptian forward attempted to create space inside the Burnley area and lost possession of the ball.

Despite the Reds leading by three goals at this point in the game, Mane was substituted off immediately after this missed chance and communicated his displeasure with Salah’s decision-making to Jurgen Klopp and his teammates as he walked off the pitch.

Salah set up Mane’s opener in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend, and Wright believes the prolific combination has a deeper connection now than in the past.

“Now that I’m watching them, I can always tell if the strikers are celebrating with each other.” If they are celebrating with each other, you can rest assured that everything is great “Premier League Productions was informed by him.

“And they do, they do share their joy with one another. I believe Mane was taken off at one point [Burnley in 2019]. Obviously, they’ve figured it out now.

“At this point, you can see them looking for each other. Sometimes you may see them looking for each other.” Wright was also eager to refute the notion that Salah is an egotistical player, citing his three Premier League assists this season as proof of his claim.

He stated, ” “Mo claims to be a winger, although he has striker-like characteristics. I see that he could have passed at times, but I tell myself, “I wouldn’t have passed.”” The summary comes to a conclusion.”