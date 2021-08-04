Yosozumi of Japan triumphs in the Battle of the Teens for Olympic Skateboarding Gold.

Sakura Yosozumi of Japan won the women’s park event on Wednesday, keeping Japan’s stronghold on Olympic skateboarding intact and preventing Kokona Hiraki and Sky Brown from becoming the Games’ youngest-ever gold medalists.

The 19-year-old kicked off the final with a smooth run that included two 540s, and her 60.09 points were enough to beat teammate Hiraki, 12, and Brown, 13.

“This medal feels unbelievable – it feels like a dream,” Yosozumi said as she basked in the sun at Tokyo Bay’s Ariake Urban Sports Park.

“I believe skateboarding will become very popular in Japan as a result of the Japanese team’s good performances,” she said, adding, “Now I want to go home and have some nice food.”

Despite not winning the gold, Hiraki, who finished with a score of 59.04, accomplished the remarkable achievement of winning an Olympic medal before turning 13 — the first since French rower Noel Vandernotte in 1936.

Brown, who became Britain’s youngest Olympic medalist with a faultless finishing dance, threatened to snare a dramatic victory with a flawless routine, but she was awarded 56.47 points to clinch bronze.

Brown remarked of her medal-winning run, “It felt incredible.” “It still feels like a dream right now. It’s completely insane.

“I’m overjoyed, grateful, and proud of each and every one of the other females, too.”

Misugu Okamoto, the world number one, was denied a medal as she fell on all three runs in the final, finishing fourth.

Japan also won the men’s and women’s street titles, giving them five of the nine medals so far in skateboarding’s Olympic debut.

Only eight of the twenty contestants were beyond the age of ten, making skateboarding one of four inaugural sports focused at attracting younger viewers. The podium had a total age of 44 people on it.

Brown, who is 13 years and 28 days old, and Hiraki, who is 12 years and 343 days old, were both attempting to break an 85-year-old record by becoming the youngest Olympic winners ever.

They had a chance to beat American diver Marjorie Gestring, who won the 3m springboard gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics at the age of 13 years and 268 days.

Brown’s comeback comes just over a year after a horrible training accident left her with skull fractures, a fractured wrist, and a shattered hand.

Brown, who was only 11 at the time of the accident, would have been ruled out of the 2020 Olympics if they hadn't been postponed for a.