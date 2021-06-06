Yorkshire wins a thrilling match against Sussex to keep their title hopes alive.

Yorkshire won a thrilling final-day match against Sussex to keep their hopes alive of winning the LV= Insurance County Championship this season.

Despite the visitors bringing the game into the last hour, Dom Bess and David Willey spurred the White Roses to their fourth win of the season with seven wickets at Emerald Headingley.

At tea, a draw appeared certain as opener Ali Orr struck for 67 on debut, which was followed by Aaron Thomason’s 52, but Bess claimed four wickets to keep Yorkshire in contention before an exciting finish.

Ex-England spinner Willey took three wickets in quick succession to reduce Sussex to 187 for nine, but captain Ben Brown held firm until home skipper Steven Patterson broke his resistance to secure an innings and 30 run victory with 32 balls remaining.

Yorkshire are now second in Group Three, with one match remaining to keep them in contention for a top-two finish.

Northamptonshire were able to bat out for a draw at Kent despite the hosts’ best efforts to force a result elsewhere in the division.

Daniel Bell-side Drummond’s were still 62 runs adrift when they declared overnight on their score of 335 for five at Canterbury, and despite taking eight wickets on the last day, the match ended all square.

Before Nathan Gilchrist took a three-for, veteran Darren Stevens claimed two early scalps to increase hopes of a Kent triumph. However, Northamptonshire skipper Adam Rossington played a captain’s innings with 59 not out to ensure the away side reached 184 for eight before hands were shaken on a draw.

Somerset were forced to settle for 15 points at Taunton as a combination of weather and tenacious Hampshire batting produced another tie.

For the home side, George Bartlett completed his century and Tom Banton scored a breezy 51 not out to set an improbable 459 for win from 75 overs at the start of the day.

Somerset’s Lewis Gregory took two early wickets, but the match was called off. (This is a brief piece.)