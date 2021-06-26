Yorkshire move to the top of the standings with an easy win thanks to Jordan Thompson’s bat.

Yorkshire sailed to the top of the Vitality Blast north group table with an 82-run victory against struggling Northamptonshire, thanks to Jordan Thompson’s outstanding batting performance.

Thompson, who came to the crease with the score on 34 in the fifth over, was the last man out for 74 after facing just 35 balls, seven of which he blasted for maximums as the Vikings amassed a total of 224 for three, 50 of which came from opener Mark Stoneman.

At Headingley, the Steelbacks were up against it right away, with England spinner Dom Bess dismissing three of the top four batsmen – Ricardo Vasconcelos, Wayne Parnell, and Mohammad Nabi – for just 17 runs in four overs.

Matthew Fisher and Matthew Waite each grabbed two wickets, and the visitors had only scored 142 runs when last man Ben Sanderson was bowled by Waite off the third delivery of the final over, putting Yorkshire ahead of Nottinghamshire in terms of net run rate.

With a tense seven-run win over Lancashire Lightning, England opener Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten century to keep the Outlaws in contention.

Hales hit four sixes and 12 fours in 66 balls to reach 101 not out from 173 for six, with Steven Mullaney (25), the only other batsman to reach double figures.

Alex Davies’ 39 off 15 balls kept Lighting in contention, and Steven Croft’s 41 and Luke Wood’s 33 not out brought the visitors to 166 with three wickets left before they ran out of overs, Matthew Carter finishing with three for 17.

Durham put Birmingham Bears to the sword at Edgbaston with the help of Ben Stokes and Cameron Bancroft.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes grabbed four for 27 to aid his team to a 34-run victory. Stokes had earlier hit 35 off 20 balls, including three sixes and two fours.

Durham reached 164 for eight with skipper Bancroft leading the way with a 45-ball 60, with Carlos Brathwaite taking three wickets for 32 runs to keep the visitors at bay.

