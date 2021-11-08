‘Yet again,’ says a former Premier League referee, referring to two important Liverpool rulings.

Jurgen Klopp can “have no issue” with one important decision in Liverpool’s defeat to West Ham, according to a former Premier League referee.

On Sunday evening, the Reds were defeated 3-2 by the Hammers at the London Stadium, ending their 25-game unbeaten streak.

Consolation goals came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi, but the game was dominated by a handful of high-profile VAR rulings.

West Ham took the lead thanks to an Alisson Becker own goal, but Klopp was displeased that the score was not disallowed due to a foul on the Brazilian.

Then, West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell collided with Reds captain Jordan Henderson, resulting in a possible red card being issued.

Cresswell was not booked by referee Craig Pawson, and VAR official Stuart Attwell concluded that no further action was required.

At full-time, Klopp expressed his displeasure with the two decisions, but a former top-flight referee says he has no reason to be for one of them.

Mark Halsey, a Premier League referee with 280 games under his belt, believes Cresswell should have been sent off for his challenge on Henderson.

Klopp, on the other hand, “can have no issue” with Alisson’s own goal not being chalked out, according to the former referee.

“Aaron Cresswell was lucky to stay on the field,” Halsey wrote in his Caught Offside piece.

“Yet again, VAR has shown inconsistency. This one was comparable to Mason Holgate’s, which he saw red for during Everton’s 2-2 draw with Spurs because it put the player’s safety in jeopardy.

“Cresswell’s foot caught the ball’s top, and his follow-through slammed into Jordan Henderson’s knee.

“Amazingly, Craig Pawson, the referee, did not even award a free kick.”

“I don’t believe there would be any concerns if VAR Stuart Attwell suggested a red card review.”

“However, Jurgen Klopp will have no complaints about West Ham’s first goal.

“There was no foul, and Alisson, his goalie, has to be better in that situation.”

“In another first-half incident, Diogo Jota collided with Angelo Ogbonna, and while the West Ham defender was injured after being caught by an elbow, it was completely unintentional.”