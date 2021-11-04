Yerry Mina’s decision to face Everton as a “ridiculous circumstance” raises serious doubts.

Rafa Benitez is eagerly awaiting Yerry Mina’s return to fitness, as Everton must make a critical choice over the Colombian international’s future.

That’s the assessment of Everton writer Adam Jones of The Washington Newsday as the Blues prepare for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur following their dreadful performance in a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, their third defeat in a row.

“It’s really mind blowing isn’t it?” Jones said when asked about Everton’s centre-back dilemma on the Royal Blue podcast. We stated throughout the game that the last time Michael Keane and Mason Holgate played together, they maintained a clean sheet away at Brighton and looked rather good.

“They couldn’t have looked more uneasy coming into the Wolves game if they tried.”

“It was almost as if Mason Holgate walked into a struggling defense and thought to himself, ‘I might make this worse, I fancy making this worse.'”

In terms of passing, they showed no poise on the ball.

“I don’t think their lack of movement in midfield and up front helped them.”

“However, I felt sad for Richarlison up front because he was effectively just feeding off the centre-backs’ frantic clearances since they weren’t doing anything else.”

“You have to include Ben Godfrey in this as well, who still seems like a completely different player than he did last season.”

“That was made worse by a horrible backpass – I’m not sure if he was looking for Holgate or Jordan Pickford – it was that bad.”

“I’m guessing he was going for Holgate but instead played a beautiful through-ball to Raul Jimenez.”

“They don’t exactly instill confidence in you, do they?”

Mina picked up a hamstring injury after returning from a trio of World Cup qualifiers with Colombia last month, in which he played the full 270 minutes, and has not played against West Ham United, Watford, or Wolves.

Jones believes the 27-year-old has been severely missed during this time, saying: “Sky Sports put up some stats on how Everton has played without Yerry in the last two years.””

