Yerry Mina sent an x-rated Manchester United message, which enraged Bruno Fernandes.

Allan managed to pull off a trick purely by mistake while Everton were warming up ahead of Saturday’s match, which left him perplexed.

One of the Brazilian’s tremendous efforts towards goal cannoned off another ball in mid-air before going wide of either post during the shooting drill before the match.

What had actually happened was that a steward had carelessly thrown a loose ball that had gone behind from a previous player’s shot and had somehow dropped into Allan’s stroke.

If he tried again, he wouldn’t be able to do it!

Duncan Ferguson was in temporary command the last time Everton fans were able to witness their team play at Old Trafford.

Few would have believed you if you told them that in less than two years, Rafa Benitez would be the guy standing in the away dugout instead.

However, one of the most memorable images from that game was the temporary boss refusing to wear a coat on the touchline in the December rain.

The match took place in October this time, but the weather was much the same – it rained for the majority of the 90 minutes.

Benitez, wisely, did not accept his assistant manager’s advice and kept his coat on to stay warm.

It was a wise decision.

Demarai Gray’s strongest performance since joining Everton was once again on display.

In that regard, his work for the goal will undoubtedly receive the majority of the praise, as he brilliantly knocked Fred off the ball before releasing Abdoulaye Doucoure.

However, there was a moment in the first half that arguably best summed up his strengths.

After an Everton set piece in the United final third failed, David De Gea attempted to damage the Blues by releasing Mason Greenwood on a swift counter attack.

Gray, on the other hand, was acutely aware of the danger and dashed all the way to the right back position to cover and ensure that the England international did not gain possession and create a chance.

There was a tiny sensation of some towards the finish of the game. “The summary has come to an end.”