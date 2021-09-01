Yerry Mina is pleased with Everton’s choice to sign James Rodriguez and Richarlison.

Yerry Mina has expressed his gratitude to Everton for keeping James Rodriguez and Richarlison this summer.

As the team approached the end of the transfer window, speculation swirled around the two, with prospective deals for both said to be in the works.

James Rodriguez was scheduled to play in a prospective deal to bring Porto winger Luis Diaz to Goodison Park, but the two teams couldn’t come to an agreement before the deadline on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Richarlison was said to be a target for Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe left the club to join Real Madrid.

However, on deadline day, the France international remained at Everton, and no deal for the Brazilian was completed, with Rafa Benitez confirming last week that Everton would not accept proposals for one of their best players.

As a result, Mina expressed his joy on Instagram over his two close pals staying with the club.

The centre-back used social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the three prepping for their latest training session at Finch Farm.

The caption simply reads, “My buddies stay!” with Mina in the middle of Rodriguez and Richarlison.

None of the three are expected to travel for international duty in the near weeks after Premier League teams banded together to prevent their players from visiting nations on the red list, where they would be forced to isolate upon their return.

Rodriguez has returned to training after being forced to self-isolate at the start of the season, and he might make his first start of the season against Burnley when the Blues return to play.